Pirates Preview: Bucs face first National League Central foe

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
Opening Day The Pittsburgh Pirates Home Opener is today, April 7, at PNC Park, and fans can expect new things, including food options.
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates got a much-needed win when they defeated the New York Yankees in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon.

Tommy Pham came through in the bottom of the 11th with a walk-off single to the track in left field. Andrew Heaney got a no-decision despite throwing seven brilliant innings and striking out 10 batters.

Up next for the Pirates (3-7) is their first home night game of 2025 and their first divisional matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals (4-5) coming to town.

