Pirates Preview: Bucs face first National League Central foe

The Pittsburgh Pirates got a much-needed win when they defeated the New York Yankees in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon.
Tommy Pham came through in the bottom of the 11th with a walk-off single to the track in left field. Andrew Heaney got a no-decision despite throwing seven brilliant innings and striking out 10 batters.
Up next for the Pirates (3-7) is their first home night game of 2025 and their first divisional matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals (4-5) coming to town.
