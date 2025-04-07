Pirates Preview: Bucs face first National League Central foe

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates got a much-needed win when they defeated the New York Yankees in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon.

Tommy Pham came through in the bottom of the 11th with a walk-off single to the track in left field. Andrew Heaney got a no-decision despite throwing seven brilliant innings and striking out 10 batters.

Up next for the Pirates (3-7) is their first home night game of 2025 and their first divisional matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals (4-5) coming to town.

