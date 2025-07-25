Pirates Preview: Bucs face snakes under Friday night lights

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had an off day on Thursday after completing a sweep over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon.

Bailey Falter tossed a gem in the win, and Spencer Horwitz hit his first-career grand slam to lead the Pirates to a 6-1 win.

The Pirates (42-61) will start their final series of a nine-game homestand against the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-53) on Friday night.

