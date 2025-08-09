Pirates Preview: Bucs go for third in a row, series win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates rallied late for a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Friday night.

Bryan Reynolds delivered a clutch two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth inning and Dennis Santana converted his seventh save of the season to preserve the win.

The Pirates (51-66) will look to make it three wins in a row and notch a series win against the Reds (60-57) on Saturday night.

