Local

Pirates Preview: Bucs have their hands full as they try to salvage series

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now
Cardinals Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Stop me if you heard this before, but the Pittsburgh Pirates’ bats were one again quiet in a 5-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

Andrew Heaney had one bad inning in which he allowed a grand slam to Reds star Elly De La Cruz that proved too much to overcome.

The Pirates (5-10), who reside in the cellar of the division, will try and salvage their series against the Reds (7-8) on Sunday afternoon.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read