Pirates Preview: Bucs look to start new streak after shutout loss

SEATTLE — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had their six-game winning streak end with a 6-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on the Fourth of July.

Pirates’ pitching allowed four home runs and the offense managed only four hits, three of which came from Nick Gonzales.

The Pirates (38-51) will look to bounce back in the second game of the series on Saturday and try put an end to their road woes.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group