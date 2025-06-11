Pirates Preview: Bucs Try for Series Win Against Marlins

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 3-2 by the Miami Marlins in the second game of the series on Tuesday night.

After home runs from Ke’Bryan Hayes and Oneil Cruz brought them within a run, the Pirates had two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth but were unable to convert.

The Pirates (27-41) will try for the series win over the Marlins (25-40) in Wednesday’s finale.

