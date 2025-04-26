Pirates Preview: Bucs try for series win against mighty Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates opened their weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 3-0 win on Friday night.

Paul Skenes was excellent and earned his third win of the season. The big right-hander threw 6.1-shutout innings and struck out a season-high nine batters. Enmanuel Valdez, Oneil Cruz and Ke’Bryan Hayes all had RBI singles.

The Pirates (11-16) will look to clinch a series win against the Dodgers (16-10) as the series continues on Saturday night.

