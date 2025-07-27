Pirates Preview: Bucs try for series win over Diamondbacks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates evened the series at one game apiece with a 2-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Oneil Cruz’s two-run home run was the difference, and Andrew Heaney got the win after throwing five-shutout innings in what might’ve been his final start in the black and gold.

The Pirates (43-62) will go for the series win against the Diamondbacks (51-54) behind ace Paul Skenes on Sunday afternoon.

