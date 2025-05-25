Pirates Preview: Can Bailey Falter Lead Bucs to Series Win Over Brewers?

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates squeaked out a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday for their second-straight win.
Oneil Cruz had a clutch RBI triple in the seventh after Mitch Keller delivered another strong start. David Bednar converted his fifth save of the season.
The Pirates (19-34) will look to take the four-game series on Sunday afternoon against the Brewers (25-28).
