Pirates Preview: Can Bucs Win Series in San Diego?

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the San Diego Padres 5-0 to even the series on Saturday night.

Bailey Falter twirled another gem and Andrew McCutchen paced the offense with his fourth home run of the season.

The Pirates (22-37) will now go for the series win over the Padres (32-24) on Sunday.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group