Pirates Preview: Can Mitch Keller Serve as Stopper Again?

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Reds Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped a thrilling 9-8 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night at PNC Park.

The Diamondbacks (59-51) scored five runs in a first inning that included back-to-back-to-back home runs following a little-league homer. While the Pirates (55-54) rallied to take the lead, Arizona came out on top after scoring three runs in the final three innings.

The Pirates will try and even the series on Saturday night and stay within striking distance of Arizona in the wild card race.

