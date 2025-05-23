Pirates Preview: Can Paul Skenes sink the Brew crew?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Rise and shine, Pirate fans, and Happy Paul Skenes Day!

In the midst of Paul Skenes’ blockbuster trade suggestions, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington shut down those rumors.

While the face of the franchise has been dealing on the mound this year, the offense, well… you know the deal.

In the Statcast era, “Weighted on Base Average on Contact” (WOBACON) measures offensive impact on contact. The Pirates rank last with a .314—the worst ever recorded—and currently trail the league-leading New York Yankees by 100 points.

The Pirates (17-34) had a rough game against the Brewers (25-26), including a two-hour rain delay that cleared out most fans—only two were seen behind home plate when play resumed in the eighth.

The reigning NL Rookie of the Year will take the mound tonight, coming off of his best performance of the season and his first-career complete game.

He allowed three hits, one walk, and one earned run over a season-high eight innings, tying his season-high of nine strikeouts against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

