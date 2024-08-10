Local

Pirates Preview: Can Paul Skenes snap 5-game skid?

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates Brewers Baseball FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes prepares to throw during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf) (Kayla Wolf/AP)

LOS ANGELES — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their fifth-straight game, falling 9-5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Mitch Keller was tagged for seven runs in four innings and Oneil Cruz delivered a three-hit performance, which included a home run, for the second time in as many games.

Rookie sensation Paul Skenes will be on the mound for the Pirates (56-59) as they look to put an end to their five-game losing streak as their series with the Dodgers (67-49) continues.

