Local

Pirates preview: Chance at back-to-back wins to start the year

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates v. Marlins Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) and relief pitcher Jose Hernandez (61) congratulate each other after the Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 in 12 innings of a baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

MIAMI — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

The Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0) came from behind to take down the Miami Marlins (0-1) in 12 innings on opening day.

Bryan Reynolds, Edward Olivares, and Oneil Cruz all homered for the Pirates. Jared Triolo delivered the winning run with a base hit to right field in the top of the 12th. Jose Hernandez earned his first career save in the win.

The Pirates will look to make it two in a row on Friday night with Martín Pérez getting the start in his team debut.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Lot owner stunned to find $500K home accidentally built on her lot. Now she’s being sued
  • Nurses, doctors rush to help after deadly crash near UPMC Mercy
  • Website glitch may have exposed thousands of Allegheny County couples’ personal data
  • VIDEO:Church leaders accused of stealing money, religious items from Duquesne church
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read