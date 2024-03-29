Pirates preview: Chance at back-to-back wins to start the year

MIAMI — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

The Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0) came from behind to take down the Miami Marlins (0-1) in 12 innings on opening day.

Bryan Reynolds, Edward Olivares, and Oneil Cruz all homered for the Pirates. Jared Triolo delivered the winning run with a base hit to right field in the top of the 12th. Jose Hernandez earned his first career save in the win.

The Pirates will look to make it two in a row on Friday night with Martín Pérez getting the start in his team debut.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group