Local

Pirates Preview: Jared Jones makes MLB debut

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates Jared Jones Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

MIAMI — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (2-0) were victorious over the Miami Marlins (0-2) for the second time in as many days to start the season. It’s the first time since 2018 the Pirates have started the year 2-0.

Ryder Ryan earned his first big-league win and Josh Fleming recorded a three-inning save for the Pirates in their 7-2 win over the Marlins on Friday night.

As the Pirates look to make it three in a row to start the season, prospect Jared Jones will make his much-anticipated major-league debut in Miami on Saturday afternoon.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Lot owner stunned to find $500K home accidentally built on her lot. Now she’s being sued
  • Man shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg
  • Monte Cello’s in Cranberry out $100K after checks stolen in mail
  • VIDEO:Man, his mother facing charges after attempted robbery at apartment complex in Cranberry Township
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read