Pirates Preview: Jared Jones makes MLB debut

The Pittsburgh Pirates (2-0) were victorious over the Miami Marlins (0-2) for the second time in as many days to start the season. It’s the first time since 2018 the Pirates have started the year 2-0.

Ryder Ryan earned his first big-league win and Josh Fleming recorded a three-inning save for the Pirates in their 7-2 win over the Marlins on Friday night.

As the Pirates look to make it three in a row to start the season, prospect Jared Jones will make his much-anticipated major-league debut in Miami on Saturday afternoon.

