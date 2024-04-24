Local

Pirates Preview: Josh Fleming gets start opposite Bryse Wilson

By WPXI.com News Staff and Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Chavis' bases-loaded single in 9th puts Pirates over Reds Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bryse Wilson reacts as Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl runs the bases on a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely) (Philip G. Pavely/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates earned their second-straight victory over the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

Bailey Falter turned in another excellent start for the Pirates (13-11) and Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the first with a home run for the second-straight game.

After getting swept in back-to-back series leading up to this four-game set, the Pirates have a chance to get a series win over the Brewers (14-8) on Wednesday night.

