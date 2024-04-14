Pirates Preview: Keller Looks for Series Split Against Wheeler, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were walked-off by Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, falling 4-3.

Marco Gonzales delivered another quality start and Oneil Cruz homered, but Jose Hernandez allowed a couple Phillies’ batters to reach and Castellanos came through in the clutch against Roansy Contreras.

The Pirates will have a chance for a series split on Sunday with Mitch Keller on the mound. It will be a tall task against Phillies ace Zack Wheeler.

