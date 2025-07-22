Local

Pirates Preview: Keller tries to lead Bucs to back-to-back wins

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW
PiratesTwins Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller delivers a pitch to the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt) (Ellen Schmidt/AP)
This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Coming off getting swept over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Detroit Tigers 3-0 at PNC Park on Monday night.

Paul Skenes got the win after throwing six-shutout innings, and Spencer Horwitz drove in the game-winning run as part of a three-hit night.

The Pirates (40-61) will try and make it two straight against the American League-best Tigers (60-41) on Tuesday night.

