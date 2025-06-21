Pirates Preview: Kumar Rocker Finally Reaches Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared onPGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 5-2 by the Texas Rangers in the opening game of a weekend series at PNC Park on Friday night.

Pittsburgh looked sloppy coming off a doubleheader in Detroit on Thursday and made several miscues in the loss.

The Pirates (30-47) will look for better luck on Saturday afternoon when their series with the Rangers (37-39) continues. On the mound for Texas will be rookie right-hander Kumar Rocker, who once upon a time many were calling for the Bucs to take with the first pick in the 2021 draft.

