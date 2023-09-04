Pirates Preview: Labor Day baseball vs. Brewers in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (63-74) fell 6-4 to the St. Louis Cardinals and saw their five-game winning streak come to a close at Busch Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Pirates wrapped up a Missouri road trip with a 5-1 record after sweeping the Kansas City Royals in three games before taking two of three from St. Louis.

Starting on Monday night, the Pirates are back in Pittsburgh for a brief three-game homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers (76-60).

First pitch on Labor Day is set for 6:35 p.m.

