Pirates Preview: Looking to stay hot in summery St. Louis

Pirates celebrate win Pittsburgh Pirates' Alika Williams and Ji Hwan Bae, right, celebrate a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

ST. LOUIS — The Pittsburgh Pirates (62-73) were 4-2 extra-inning winners against the St. Louis Cardinals (58-77) to extend their winning streak to four games.

Mitch Keller turned in his fourth quality start in a row for the Pirates and Liover Peguero impacted the game in all three facets to help lift the Pirates to the win.

The Pirates will now look to continue their winning ways on Saturday night at Busch Stadium

First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

