Pirates Preview: Luis Ortiz looks to keep on rolling

The Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded after getting no-hit on Wednesday and defeated the Washington Nationals in the first of a 10-game homestand on PNC Park on Thursday night.

Eight different Pirates collected a hit and the team drew a season-high nine walks. Bailey Falter settled in after a rough first inning and earned his seventh win of the season, setting a career-high.

The Pirates (66-74) will look to make it back-to-back wins over the Nationals (62-78) and four of five overall in the second game of the series on Saturday night.

