Pirates Preview: Nationals first up in seven-game homestand

By WPXI.com News Staff

PNC Park PNC Park sign

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77) dropped their series to the Atlanta Braves after falling 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park.

Luis Ortiz allowed only one run across 5.1 innings pitched, but reliever Colin Selby was tagged for four runs out of the bullpen and took the loss.

The Pirates return home for a full slate of action for a seven-game homestand starting with the Washington Nationals (64-79) on Monday night.

