Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes faces Dodgers in battle of aces

The Pittsburgh Pirates let a potential series sweep slip away in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Oneil Cruz and Matt Gorski each homered to help build an early three-run lead, but the Angels tallied four unanswered runs to sink Pittsburgh.

On Friday night, the Pirates (10-16) will make the short trip to Dodger Stadium to begin a three-game series with the Dodgers (16-9). This one has plenty of storylines.

Though he took the loss, Skenes is coming off of a strong start in which he held the Guardians to two runs in 7.0 innings at PNC Park on Saturday.

After getting tagged for five runs in 6.0 innings against the Cardinals on Apr. 8, Skenes has a 2.08 ERA (3er/13.0ip) over his last two starts.

