Pirates Preview: Priester looks to build off best big league start

By Danny Demilio

Quinn Priester FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Quinn Priester, front right, reacts as New York Mets' Jonathan Arauz, back left, runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins (83-76) and fell 4-3.

The Pirates deployed a bullpen game against the Marlins and things were going swimmingly, but Colin Selby was tagged for four runs in the eighth and took the loss.

Now, the Pirates will have a chance to even the series on Saturday night at PNC Park.

The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

