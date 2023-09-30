Pirates Preview: Priester looks to build off best big league start

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins (83-76) and fell 4-3.

The Pirates deployed a bullpen game against the Marlins and things were going swimmingly, but Colin Selby was tagged for four runs in the eighth and took the loss.

Now, the Pirates will have a chance to even the series on Saturday night at PNC Park.

The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

