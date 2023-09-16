Pirates Preview: Seeking bounce back vs. Yankees after Friday debacle

PITTSBURGH — The New York Yankees (75-73) rallied for four runs in the ninth inning and defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79) 7-5 on Roberto Clemente Day.

Colin Holderman blew the save in the ninth with David Bednar unavailable and a defensive miscue cost the Pirates their chance to win.

The Bucs will look to bounce back against the Yankees on Saturday night at PNC Park.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

