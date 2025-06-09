Pirates Preview: Streaking Bucs Looking for Redemption vs. Marlins

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates completed the sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon, giving them their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Paul Skenes was excellent again, Braxton Ashcraft earned his first big-league win and Andrew McCutchen delivered the game-winning hit.

Fresh off the sweep, the Pirates (26-40) will host another National League opponent in the Miami Marlins (24-39), who took three of four games against Pittsburgh to open the season.

