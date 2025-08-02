Pirates Preview: Well, at least today is a new day

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first inning on Friday night. They led 15-6 headed into the bottom of the fifth. And they were walked off 17-16 by the Colorado Rockies.

Andrew McCutchen drove in five runs and Oneil Cruz hit a grand slam. It wasn’t enough for a Pirates’ pitching staff that was charged with 16 earned runs on 22 hits.

The Pirates (47-63) will look to put the embarrassing loss behind them against the Rockies (29-80) on Saturday.

