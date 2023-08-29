Pirates Preview: What’s next after Oviedo’s complete game shutout?

KANSAS CITY — Johan Oviedo threw a complete game shutout for the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73) in their 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals (41-92) on Monday night.

It took Oviedo a career-high 112 pitches in his first-career complete game while holding the Royals to only two hits and a pair of walks.

In the win, Ke’Bryan Hayes went 4 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a walk, giving him his second 4+ hit game of the season.

The Pirates have a chance to earn a series win over Kansas City on Tuesday night. The first pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.

