Pirates Preview: What’s next after Oviedo’s complete game shutout?

By Danny Demilio

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo, right, celebrates with catcher Endy Rodriguez after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Oviedo pitched a complete game leading the Pirates to a 5-0 win.

KANSAS CITY — Johan Oviedo threw a complete game shutout for the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73) in their 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals (41-92) on Monday night.

It took Oviedo a career-high 112 pitches in his first-career complete game while holding the Royals to only two hits and a pair of walks.

In the win, Ke’Bryan Hayes went 4 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a walk, giving him his second 4+ hit game of the season.

The Pirates have a chance to earn a series win over Kansas City on Tuesday night. The first pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.

