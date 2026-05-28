Pirates pummeled by Cubs as Happ continues to torment hometown team

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Pittsburgh-native Ian Happ once again haunted his hometown team by homering and driving in five runs against the Pirates, who were pummeled 10-4 by the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Wednesday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 2-0 CHC: The Cubs (30-26) loaded the bases with no outs against Bubba Chandler and scored a pair of runs on Ian Happ’s one-out single to center.

Top 2nd, 3-0 CHC: With two on and two outs, Nico Hoerner blooped a single in to shallow right field off Chandler. Carson Kelly scored from third base.

Bottom 3rd, 3-3: Brandon Lowe tied the game with a three-run shot to right field off Jameson Taillon. His 14th of the season jumped off the bat at 106.9 mph and traveled 387 feet.

Top 4th, 4-3: The Cubs quickly went back on top when Dansby Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong hit back-to-back doubles off Chandler.

Bottom 4th, 4-4: Back and forth they went. The Pirates (29-27) tied the game on a Konnor Griffin home run to right field, his fourth of the year. The opposite-field shot traveled 369 feet.

Top 7th, 7-4 CHC: Happ tucked a three-run home run off Yohan Ramírez (2-2) just inside the right field foul pole. After Ramírez allowed a single to Seiya Suzuki, the Pirates turned to Justin Lawrence, who allowed a first-pitch home run to pinch-hitter Michael Conforto. Michael Busch, the 10th man to bat in the inning, singled home another off Lawrence.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group