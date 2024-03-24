Pirates push past Boston with Olivares homer; make roster move

Bradenton, Fl. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Red Sox 4-1 on Saturday, relying on a late home run from Edward Olivares to slip past Boston.

Jared Jones allowed eight baserunners in five innings pitched but managed to prevent any earned runs from crossing. He struck out five batters, erased two leadoff walks thanks to a pair of double plays induced and received a handy assist from catcher Henry Davis, who showcased his 70-grade arm throwing out a runner trying to steal second base.

Boston still managed to tag Jones for an unearned run despite his best attempts at a Houdini. Jones allowed a single and a walk in the fourth inning, and an uncharacteristic throwing error from 2023 Gold Glover Ke’Bryan Hayes—who was trying to prevent an infield single—allowed Triston Casas to score from second on a play that could’ve ended the inning.

