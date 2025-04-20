Pirates rally but fall in extras, get swept by Guardians

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates erased a three-run deficit in the ninth inning but were defeated 5-4 by the Cleveland Guardians on Kyle Manzardo’s sac fly in the top of the 10th at PNC Park on Easter.

With the loss, the Pirates were swept in their weekend series against Cleveland.

The only runs the Guardians (12-9) got off Pirates starter Mitch Keller came on one swing. Steven Kwan connected on a two-run homer to right in the third inning to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

The Pirates (8-15) cut the Guardians’ lead in half in the sixth on an Andrew McCutchen RBI double following a Bryan Reynolds single. It snapped a stretch of 14 consecutive scoreless innings for Pittsburgh.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group