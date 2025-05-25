Pirates rally but let late lead slip away in loss to Brewers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

After falling behind by three in the first inning, the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five unanswered runs before letting a late lead slip away in a 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Brewers (26-28) put up three runs in the top of the first against Bailey Falter. Rhys Hoskins was responsible for driving in the first run on a sac fly to right.

Later in the inning, with two on and two out, Sal Frelick drove in Christian Yelich on a base hit up to center field and Isaac Collins scored after Oneil Cruz airmailed a throw home.

Cruz made up for his error by blasting a 432-foot home run that bounced into the Allegheny River. The solo blast cut the Brewers’ lead to 3-1.

The Pirates (19-35) rallied to tie the game at 3-all in the sixth. Alexander Canario opened the inning with a triple and scored on Adam Frazier’s base hit. Two batters later, Frazier scored on a Tommy Pham RBI single.

