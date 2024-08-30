Pirates remove David Bednar from closer role

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Amidst prolonged struggles this season, the Pittsburgh Pirates are removing David Bednar from the closer role for the time being, manager Derek Shelton revealed pregame on Friday.

“Yeah, I think in the short-term, Bednar will come out of the closer role,” said Shelton. “It’s something to kind of take a little pressure off him. I mean, you know that this guy’s been really good over the last couple years. Right now, he’s scuffling a little bit, so, kind of adjust that a little bit and try try to take a little bit off him.”

On the season, the right-hander is 3-7 with a 6.32 ERA and has blown six saves in 29 opportunities. Bednar got off to a slow start to begin the season before finding his footing. However, he’s fallen on hard times again.

