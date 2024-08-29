Woman’s body found in river near Sandcastle Water Park

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A woman’s body was found in the Monongahela River.

Pittsburgh Police said emergency crews were called to the shoreline near the Sandcastle Water Park in West Homestead at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has been called to identify the woman and learn what her cause and manner of death were.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

