Local

Woman’s body found in river near Sandcastle Water Park

By WPXI.com News Staff

Woman’s body found in river near Sandcastle Water Par A woman’s body was found in the Monongahela River. (WPXI/WPXI)

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A woman’s body was found in the Monongahela River.

Pittsburgh Police said emergency crews were called to the shoreline near the Sandcastle Water Park in West Homestead at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has been called to identify the woman and learn what her cause and manner of death were.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

