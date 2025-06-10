Pirates Rout Marlins, Extend Streak to Four; Everyone Contributes in the Win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates received contributions from up and down the roster in their 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on Monday night to extend their season-high win streak to four.

How We Got There

Otto Lopez put the Marlins (24-40) ahead with a solo home run off Mike Burrows in the top of the second inning.

The Pirates (27-40) struck for four runs in the bottom of the third. Andrew McCutchen reached on an infield single with the bases loaded to tie the game and Bryan Reynolds followed with a bases-clearing triple to right-center.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group