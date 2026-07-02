Pirates score 6 straight to beat Phillies, bullpen steady in series finale

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates split their series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, scoring six unanswered runs and getting five scoreless innings from their beleaguered bullpen on the way to a 6-1 win in the scorching series finale. Carmen Mlodzinski piggybacked off starter Jared Jones, allowing two hits over three innings to start off the Pirates’ bullpen heroics.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 3rd, 1-0 PHI: Jared Jones walked Phillies’ nine-hole hitter Rafael Marchán. After striking out Trea Turner on a low changeup, Jones walked Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper mashed a double the opposite way to plate a run.

Top 5th, 1-1: Jake Mangum doubled to lead off the fifth, then took third on a Brandon Lowe single. Esmerlyn Valdez singled Mangum home, but Ryan O’Hearn grounded into a double play that ended the rally.

Top 7th, 3-1 PIT: Valdez hit his first career triple in the seventh inning, plating Brandon Lowe. A Nick Gonzales single with two outs brought Valdez home.

Top 8th, 5-1 PIT: Endy Rodríguez led off the eighth with a home run to left-center, giving the Pirates (44-44) another layer of insurance. They went on to load the bases, and Valdez added an RBI sacrifice fly.

Top 9th, 6-1 PIT: Nick Gonzales got in on the party with a solo home run, his third hit of the game.

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