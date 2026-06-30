Pirates score 8 straight, dodge another bullpen blowup for win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates scored eight unanswered runs on Monday, taking the first of their four-game set with the Phillies 11-7 despite falling into a 5-0 hole after three innings.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 2-0 PHI: Philadelphia (47-38) got things started with a pair of solo home runs against Pirates’ starter Braxton Ashcraft (8-3).

Bottom 3rd, 5-0 PHI: Justin Crawford and Turner singled, putting runners at the corners, then Kyle Schwarber brought Crawford in with a sacrifice fly. Bryce Harper made it 5-0 with a 106.7 mile per hour homer smoked to right field.

Top 4th, 5-2 PHI: Pittsburgh (43-42) got two back the following frame against Aaron Nola (3-5). Bryan Reynolds doubled off the wall in a play reviewed as a potential home run; Esmerlyn Valdez left no doubt soon thereafter, pummeling his fourth home run in the past four games.

Top 5th, 8-5 PIT: Jared Triolo led off the fifth with a home run. Jake Mangum doubled and Konnor Griffin hit a bunt single to put two aboard; a Brandon Lowe sacrifice fly made it 5-4, and Ryan O’Hearn brought the tying run home with a base hit.

Don Mattingly’s call to the bullpen backfired, as Endy Rodríguez walked in a run on a payoff pitch. Tyler Callihan grounded into what should’ve been an inning-ending 3-6-3 double play, but Turner airmailed the return throw, allowing two runs to cross.

Bottom 8th, 8-7 PIT: Marsh homered again with one away in the eighth, tagging Gregory Soto for a run and — after a three-run meltdown on June 27 — spiking the blood pressure of every Pirates’ fan in the process. Bryson Stott singled, took second on a wild pitch from Yohan Ramírez, then scored on a Realmuto base hit that brought the go-ahead run to the plate.

Ramírez got Justin Crawford looking on a curveball that dotted the outside edge of the plate, escaping the inning with the lead intact.

Top 9th, 11-7 PIT: Rodríguez hit a three-run homer to stop the heartache.

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