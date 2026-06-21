Pirates show late life but fall to Rockies on questionable call

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates’ offense finally showed some life in the ninth, but a potential game-tying infield hit was changed to game-ending runner’s interference, giving the Rockies a 2-1 win at Coors Field on Saturday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 PIT: Spencer Horwitz took advantage of an extended at-bat by hitting a 434-foot leadoff home run off Tomoyuki Sugano (8-4). The blast to right field was Horwitz’s 10th of the season.

Bottom 1st, 1-1: The Rockies (30-47) immediately tied the game on a Jake McCarthy inside-the-park home run to center against Paul Skenes (6-7). Center fielder Jake Mangum couldn’t make a diving catch and right fielder Tyler Callihan had trouble retrieving the ball.

Bottom 3rd, 2-1 COL:TJ Rumfield delivered a two-out RBI single to left two batters after McCarthy legged out a hustle-double to give the Rockies the lead.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group