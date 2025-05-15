Pirates sparked by 2 homers, blank Mets to avoid sweep

This article originally appeared onPGHBaseballNOW.com.

Matt Gorski and Jared Triolo each homered and five pitchers for the Pittsburgh Pirates combined to throw a shutout in a 4-0 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday night.

How We Got There

In the top of the second inning, Matt Gorksi crushed a two-run shot to left field to put the Pirates (15-29) ahead 2-0.

Three innings later, Jared Triolo connected on his second homer of the year, a two-run shot to left to extend Pittsburgh’s lead.

Bailey Falter, Chase Shugart, Tanner Rainey, David Bednar and Dennis Santana combined to shut out the Mets (28-16). It was the Pirates’ fourth shutout win of the season.

