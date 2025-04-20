Pirates’ Spencer Horwitz nearing start of rehab assignment

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are in need of help offensively, and they are one step closer to adding a reinforcement.

First baseman Spencer Horwitz left the clubhouse at PNC Park on Friday and will travel to Pirate City to face live pitching. Ben Cherington said on his weekly 93.7 The Fan Radio show that Horwitz should officially bring a rehab assignment at the end of this month or early May.

The Pirates acquired Horwitz from the Cleveland Guardians this offseason after he was dealt there from the Toronto Blue Jays. Pittsburgh sent right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and a pair of prospects to land him.

