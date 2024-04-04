Pirates suffer first loss of season after Keller’s shaky start

WASHINGTON — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

For the first time this season, the Pittsburgh Pirates suffered a loss, falling 5-3 to the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday night.

The Nationals (2-3) used a four-run second inning against Pirates’ starter Mitch Keller, who scuffled for the second time in as many starts. Keller (0-1) worked 5.1 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits. The right-hander walked a pair and struck out five.

The Pirates (5-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Michael A. Taylor’s single with two outs and the bases loaded in the second inning. Taylor’s two-run single gave the Pirates 23 two-out RBIs this season, the most in baseball.

