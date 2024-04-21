Pirates swept by Red Sox following 6-1 loss on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

It looked like it might be a different story for the Pittsburgh Pirates after the first inning, but it turned out to be more of the same in their 6-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

Connor Joe doubled to the deepest part of the park to begin the bottom of the first. Two batters later, Ke’Bryan Hayes drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right field to give the Pirates (11-11) an early 1-0 lead.

Hayes and Suwinski both finished the game with two hits. Both players were also thrown out once trying to advance an extra 90 feet.

Martín Pérez struggled with some wildness and inefficiency and was pulled in the fifth inning without recording an out after 91 pitches. Pérez (1-1) was charged with four runs on six hits, four walks and a hit batter in four-plus innings pitched. He struck out seven batters, which tied a career-high.

