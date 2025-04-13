RSS SND

Pirates swept in Cincinnati: shutout by Greene, Reds

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com
Pirates Reds Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP)
By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been searching for answers on offense the entire season. They didn’t find any against Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene on Sunday.

Greene (2-1) threw 7.0 shutout innings, allowed a pair of hits and struck out eight as the Pirates (5-11) were shut out 4-0 at Great American Ball Park.

Santiago Espinal plated a pair for the Reds (8-8) in the bottom of the third with a single to right off Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2).

With runners on the corners in the bottom of the fifth, TJ Friedl hit a grounder to first baseman Endy Rodríguez. It looked like Rodríguez had a chance to throw home but hesitated and fired to second base instead. Noelvi Marte scored from third base and Friedl reached on a fielder’s choice.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read