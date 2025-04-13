Pirates swept in Cincinnati: shutout by Greene, Reds

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been searching for answers on offense the entire season. They didn’t find any against Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene on Sunday.

Greene (2-1) threw 7.0 shutout innings, allowed a pair of hits and struck out eight as the Pirates (5-11) were shut out 4-0 at Great American Ball Park.

Santiago Espinal plated a pair for the Reds (8-8) in the bottom of the third with a single to right off Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2).

With runners on the corners in the bottom of the fifth, TJ Friedl hit a grounder to first baseman Endy Rodríguez. It looked like Rodríguez had a chance to throw home but hesitated and fired to second base instead. Noelvi Marte scored from third base and Friedl reached on a fielder’s choice.

