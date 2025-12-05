Pirates Trade: Johan Oviedo dealt to Red Sox as part of 5-player swap

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have made their first notable move of the offseason.

Pittsburgh is sending right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo, left-handed pitcher Tyler Samaniego and minor-league catcher Adonys Guzman to the Boston Red Sox for outfielder Jhostynxon García and pitching prospect Jesus Travieso, a source confirmed to Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

García, who is ranked No. 85 on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects list, made his Major-League debut with the Red Sox this past season and went 1 for 7 with a double and two walks in five games.

Click here to read more at PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group