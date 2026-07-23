Pirates Trade: Marinaccio acquired from Padres, Santana DFA’d

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates acquired right-handed pitcher Ron Marinaccio from the Padres for international bonus pool money. To make room for Marinaccio, the Pirates designated right-hander Dennis Santana for assignment.

Marinaccio made 33 appearances for the Padres this season and went 1-0 with a 4.79 ERA. In 47 innings, he allowed 50 hits, walked 18 and struck out 38.

In five seasons between the Yankees and Padres, the 31-year-old is 7-5 with a 3.50 ERA in 141 relief appearances. He’s recorded two saves with 187 strikeouts in 172.1 innings.

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