Pirates trade Roansy Contreras to Angels

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pirates have traded Roansy Contreras to the Los Angeles Angels, officially ending the 24-year-old right-hander’s time in Pittsburgh, a Pittsburgh Baseball Now source has confirmed.

Pittsburgh will receive cash considerations from the Angels in return, the negligible acquisition cementing an embarrassing end to a once-promising future for the Pirates.

The Pirates designated Contreras for assignment on Saturday, May 11, making room for 2023 first overall pick Paul Skenes on their 40-man roster. Contreras, a one-time top 100 prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, looked like he could become a cornerstone of Pittsburgh’s rotation for years to come during the first half of the 2022 season, when he posted a 3.79 ERA with 86 strikeouts in 95 innings.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group