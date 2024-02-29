Pirates unveil 2024 promotional T-shirt giveaways

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have revealed promotional T-shirt giveaways for the upcoming season.

This year’s custom designs feature some fan favorites, including Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen, the Pirate Parrot and an homage to the historic Negro League teams from Pittsburgh, according to the organization.

The first shirt of the season will feature a custom Cruz design. On May 11, the first 20,000 fans will have a chance to snag the “No Limits” T-shirt.

A Pirate Parrot 80′s-inspired tee will be released June 8, and on June 21, the first 20,000 fans can celebrate with a one-of-a-kind Bryan Reynolds City Connect Jersey.

The 90′s are back in style on Aug. 17 with an Andrew McCutchen shirt designed to reminisce the decade.

On Sept. 14, the Pirates will celebrate the rich history of the Negro Leagues in Pittsburgh with a custom tee featuring both the Grays and Crawfords. Fans can visit pirates.com/freeshirts for more details.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group