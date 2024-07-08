Pirates Use Keller’s Strong Start, Big 6th Inning to Defeat Mets 8-2

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Mitch Keller delivered an excellent start and the Pittsburgh Pirates put together a two-out rally in the sixth inning to defeat the New York Mets 8-2 at PNC Park on Monday afternoon and earn a series split.

For the second time this season, Keller (10-5) completed eight innings. The right-hander held the Mets (44-45) to two runs on seven hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out six.

The two runs Keller allowed came on one swing in the sixth inning. Brandon Nimmo ambushed Keller on a 3-0 pitch and hit a two-run homer to center field.

