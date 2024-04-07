Local

Pirates walk-off winners on Orioles’ error in ninth inning

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Pittsburgh Pirates' Edward Olivares, center, celebrates after hitting a walk-off fielder's choice, driving in two runs off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Yennier Cano during the bottom of the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Pirates won 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

For the second time in as many games, the Pittsburgh Pirates were walk-off winners, defeating the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 at PNC Park.

With one out in the ninth inning, Edward Olivares bounced one up the middle. Orioles’ shortstop Gunnar Henderson made a diving stop, tagged second base for the out, but delivered an errant throw to first.

The Pirates (8-2) were able to score two runs after the ball went out of play to erase a two-run deficit.

Ke’Bryan Hayes, who singled for his second hit of the game scored the tying run. Jack Suwinski, who followed Hayes’ single with a base hit of his own, scored the game-winning run.

